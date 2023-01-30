SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Robert W. Baird

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.93.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 91.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 112.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,935.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $4,747,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

