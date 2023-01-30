SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $6.82. 68,708,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,190,059. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,528.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,163,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,595,000 after acquiring an additional 826,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,883,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 811,920 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

