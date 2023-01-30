SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $16.72 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000987 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011478 BTC.

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

