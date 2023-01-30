Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 20.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $1,019,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.65. 57,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

