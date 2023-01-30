Sourceless Price Tops $0.0061 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $127.69 million and approximately $55.23 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00217424 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002749 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00600155 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

