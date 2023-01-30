Sourceless Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.05 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $127.69 million and approximately $3.05 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019099 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00215058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00608042 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $55.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

