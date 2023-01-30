Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWX. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

NYSE:SWX opened at $66.00 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

