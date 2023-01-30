SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stake Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 644,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after purchasing an additional 443,161 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $24,601,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,188,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 109.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 94,840 shares during the period.

MDYG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,361. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $76.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

