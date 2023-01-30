SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $802,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GNR stock opened at $61.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

