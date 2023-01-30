SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 2.40% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $14,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 394,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 91,285 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.79. 5,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

