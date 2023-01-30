Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.09. 1,347,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,034,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.