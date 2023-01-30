SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $806,759.60 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $806,759.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,924,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $136.82 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $146.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 0.76.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,530,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,443,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,923,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,006,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,056,000 after buying an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

