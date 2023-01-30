Stacks (STX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.11 Million

Stacks (STX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $288.35 million and $13.11 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00397351 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.79 or 0.27891147 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00586157 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

