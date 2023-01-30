Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.10 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $31,840.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,463.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,106 shares of company stock worth $430,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Standex International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Standex International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Standex International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

See Also

