STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.09

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $135.52 million and approximately $261,339.19 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00004720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

