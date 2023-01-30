State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.98% of State Street worth $219,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.96. The stock had a trading volume of 347,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,001. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.68.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

