Status Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $106.74 million and $2.86 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00050164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029236 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018297 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00216764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,557,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,943,557,508.967145 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02686816 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $9,315,222.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

