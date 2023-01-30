Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Achieves $82.51 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $82.51 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,182.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00398352 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015498 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.77 or 0.00775465 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00094063 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.00568560 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00185003 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,734,674 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars.
