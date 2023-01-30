Stephens Boosts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $20.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NAVI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Navient by 172.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Navient in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 290.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 330,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,897 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

