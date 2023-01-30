Stewart Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stewart Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.6% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 610.6% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.30.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,743. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $8.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $564.71. The stock had a trading volume of 214,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $559.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.75. The firm has a market cap of $221.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

