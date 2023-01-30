Stewart Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Stewart Asset Management LLC cut its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. RH accounts for 1.2% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175 over the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Price Performance

RH stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $310.43. The company had a trading volume of 86,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.59 and its 200 day moving average is $270.89. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $441.67.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.81.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.