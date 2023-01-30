Stewart Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,310 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 9.0% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 511,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,130 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 50,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.7% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $372.80. 740,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,885. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

