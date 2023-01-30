STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €52.00 ($56.52) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM stock traded up €1.01 ($1.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €43.69 ($47.49). The company had a trading volume of 3,219,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($23.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.29.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

