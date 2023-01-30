STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. STMicroelectronics traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 794536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

