StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

VTVT stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

About vTv Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

