StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance
VTVT stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.