StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical Trading Up 4.2 %
Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46.
Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
