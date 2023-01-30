StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 4.2 %

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.