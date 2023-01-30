StockNews.com Lowers Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

LPG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 1.7 %

LPG stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.16. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $21.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,677,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,872,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,677,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,030 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

