StockNews.com Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Navient

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter worth $88,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also

