StockNews.com Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.56.
Polaris Trading Up 0.7 %
Polaris stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
