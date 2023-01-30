StockNews.com Upgrades Barnes Group (NYSE:B) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of B stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julie K. Streich purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.56 per share, for a total transaction of $304,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,801. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Julie K. Streich purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.56 per share, for a total transaction of $304,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,801. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elijah Kent Barnes purchased 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

