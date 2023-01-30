Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSYS. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Stratasys by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $28.00.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.86 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

