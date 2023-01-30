Streakk Price Reaches $263.88 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Streakk has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and $375,708.08 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $263.88 or 0.01156938 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streakk has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 263.09558987 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $303,807.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

