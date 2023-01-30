Streakk (STKK) 1-Day Volume Tops $312,420.01

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $261.54 or 0.01124686 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $312,420.01 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00400555 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.22 or 0.28116010 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00585163 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 263.09558987 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $303,807.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

