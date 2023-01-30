Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lowered by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 4.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Stryker worth $506,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $252.72 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $279.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

