Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 410,640 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,640 shares during the quarter. United States Oil Fund comprises approximately 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.16% of United States Oil Fund worth $41,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 991,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,750. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

