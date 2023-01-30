Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $9.73 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

BMY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.50. 2,979,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 74.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

