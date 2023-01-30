Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.76. 1,025,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,598. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

