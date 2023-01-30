Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,026 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 198.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $168,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $399.31. 809,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.15 and a 200 day moving average of $365.57. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $507.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

