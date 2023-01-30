Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,026 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 198.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $168,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $399.31. 809,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.15 and a 200 day moving average of $365.57. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $507.88.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.