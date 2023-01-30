Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 5.3%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 260,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,316,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $624.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

