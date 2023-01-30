Susquehanna Trims General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Target Price to $263.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GD. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $227.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $206.24 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.