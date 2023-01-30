Synapse (SYN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132.98 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $132.98 million and $4.53 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003235 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Synapse has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

