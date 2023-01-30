Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNDX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $27.06. 494,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,393. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,353.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

