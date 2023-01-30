Synthetix Reaches Market Cap of $576.00 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Synthetix has a market cap of $576.00 million and approximately $35.45 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00009967 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002871 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00399485 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,481.14 or 0.28040928 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00586030 BTC.
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 313,040,451 coins and its circulating supply is 249,696,511 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
