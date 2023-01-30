Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 671,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,406 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $47,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,509,000 after purchasing an additional 191,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,209,000 after purchasing an additional 134,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

SYY stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 342,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

