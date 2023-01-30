Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $122.57 million and $2.34 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,625.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00572228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00185719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00045710 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

