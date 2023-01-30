T-mac DAO (TMG) Price Tops $0.84

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 151.9% higher against the US dollar. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $844.28 million and $76,817.00 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.65649185 USD and is up 31.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,957.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

