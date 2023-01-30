Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

TALS traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. 1,138,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,409. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.98. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 1,388.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 311,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 67,330 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

