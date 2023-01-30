Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.
TALS traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. 1,138,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,409. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.98. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $10.56.
Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
