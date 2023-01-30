TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.56. The stock had a trading volume of 489,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $149.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

