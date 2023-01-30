TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,382. The company has a market cap of $432.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.91 and its 200-day moving average is $205.12.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

