TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,736 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.8% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,207 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded down $1.89 on Monday, reaching $121.72. 1,707,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,830. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.35. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.57.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

